Enzo Valdez to lead Universal Music Philippines

Enzo Valdez has been unveiled as the new MD of Universal Music Philippines.

Based in Manila, Valdez will oversee Universal Music Group (UMG) operations throughout the Philippines. He will report to Calvin Wong, chief executive officer, Universal Music Southeast Asia & senior vice president, Asia.

Calvin Wong said: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to our senior management team for the region. Enzo is a creative force, musical innovator, seasoned executive and enthusiastic entrepreneur, and the perfect person to lead Universal Music Philippines into the future. While UMG continues to be a powerhouse in international repertoire in the country, Enzo’s appointment will allow us to grow aggressively domestic music, artist management and touring business together with the teams in the Philippines. Under his leadership, I am confident UMG and our MCA Music Philippines label will continue to lead the market, reinforcing our position as the most exciting home for artists and talent in the Philippines.”

Enzo Valdez added: “I am excited to join the team here in the Philippines. My life and career so far has always been built around music and helping artists, so I am delighted to being able to continue doing this on a larger scale. I'm eager to learn from Calvin and the global UMG family, and I look forward to injecting my passion and creativity into the company and having many successes in the future.”

Universal Music Philippines boasts a roster including Juan Karlos, Darren Espanto and Autotellic. Def Jam Philippines launched earlier this year.

Enzo Valdez founded Sindikato Group in 2010, where he was president & CEO. Sindikato handled artist management for Ben&Ben, Fern and Callalily, and also housed video production company Sindikato Studios. Valdez previously worked as an A&R and management consultant for Sony Music Philippines.