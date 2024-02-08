Epitaph/Anti- Europe appoints Laura Pratt as digital marketing manager

Epitaph/Anti- Europe has appointed Laura Pratt as digital marketing manager.

Pratt, formerly senior digital marketing manager at The Orchard, is based in London for her new role as part of the European marketing department at the independent label group.

“I’m delighted that Laura Pratt is joining our European Epitaph/Anti- team,” said Roger Dorresteijn, managing director, Epitaph & Anti- Europe. “With international experience at streaming services, and as social media strategist, she’s got the skill set and musical background we were looking for to drive the brand of our labels and build the visibility of our artists.

“On top of that, the fact that Laura combines working remotely out of London with working at our Amsterdam office hub, makes her a valuable addition to our international hybrid working team.”

Current album projects at Anti- include Weird Faith (February 9) by US singer-songwriter Madi Diaz, who supported Harry Styles on tour and was then invited to join his band. Upcoming releases include Moor Mother’s The Great Bailout (March 8), Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood (March 23) and Leyla McCalla’s Sun Without The Heat (April 12).

Key releases for Epitaph include Late Night Drive Home’s I Remember You For The Same Feeling You Gave Me As I Slept (digital EP, February 16), Mannequin Pussy’s I Got Heaven (March 1) and The Ghost Inside’s Searching For Solace (April 19).

Sam Akpro, Mannequin Pussy and Waxahatchee have recently featured on the BBC 6 Music playlist.