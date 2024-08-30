ERA appoints former Warner Music commercial chief Linda Walker as new chair

There’s been a big change over at ERA.

Today (August 30), the digital entertainment and retail association has appointed Linda Walker as its new chair. Walker – most recently known as SVP commercial partnerships & analytics at Warner Music UK – was elected unanimously by the association’s executive board and will take up the role from September 1.

She succeeds Ben Drury, CEO of Yoto, who served for 18 months, and brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Fittingly, Walker began her music industry career working behind the counter of her local East Midlands indie record shop Shooting Star Records.

Building on that retail experience, she first joined Warner Music UK as a sales & radio promotions representative covering the South Coast. From there she advanced through the company’s national accounts management team before becoming its first digital account manager in 2004, where she was responsible for Apple’s iTunes (now Apple Music). A string of successes driving commercial partnerships with artists including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Michael Bublé, Liam Gallagher and Stormzy resulted in her being appointed SVP commercial partnerships & analytics, a role she held until November 2023.

Speaking about the appointment, ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “Linda Walker’s experience spans all areas of ERA’s membership from independent stores to some of the world’s largest streaming services, and she brings with her a reputation for clarity of thought and pragmatic commercialism, making her the ideal candidate for ERA chair. “

Linda Walker added: “Digital services and retailers are the unsung heroes of the entertainment industry, playing a crucial role in turning artistic achievement into commercial success and generating more than £11bn in annual retail revenues for the music, video and games businesses. For artists and creators to succeed they need digital services and retailers to prosper too and I look forward to playing my part in ensuring we create the conditions which make that possible.”

Walker is a passionate supporter of women in the music industry, driving membership of the ’Women Of Warner’ Employee Resource Group from 50+ members to 200+ in six months. Her role as champion for women was recognised when she was inducted into Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2020. Her appointment means ERA now has three Women In Music Awards honorees including CEO Kim Bayley and head of PR, marketing & promotions Megan Page.

Walker’s first official engagement as ERA chair will be the association’s Summer Party And Entertainment Champion Awards taking place on September 4.

ERA executive board member and YouTube head of music EMEA Dan Chalmers added: “I’ve known Linda both as a colleague and a commercial partner and her skillset and personal qualities make her the ideal choice to lead ERA. She has a deep understanding and feel for what makes the entertainment industry tick and an ability to get things done. At a time when all sides of the industry need to work ever more closely to sustain growth, Linda is perfectly positioned to facilitate that process.”

Fellow executive board member and HMV managing director Phil Halliday concluded: “This is a great appointment. From starting her career behind the counter of a record shop to running commercial for a major record company, Linda Walker understands the levers of success in music and beyond. In a complex landscape her broad perspective and pragmatic approach will bring significant value to ERA’s work. We are delighted to be working with her.”

Last month, ERA issued new revenue figures for the first six months of 2024. The value of UK music sales (combining vinyl, CD and downloads) grew by 7.9% in the first half of 2024, according to figures compiled by ERA, significantly outpacing video sales (up 5.4%) and video game sales (down 29.4%). Music revenues in the first half were £163.8 million compared with £151.8m the previous year. You can read a full breakdown here.