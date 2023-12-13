ERA CEO Kim Bayley nominated for outstanding leadership award

Kim Bayley, CEO of digital entertainment and retail association ERA, has been highlighted for outstanding leadership by the Trade Association Forum (TAF).

Nominations have been announced for TAF’s annual Trade Association Awards, due to take place in February 2024. TAF is the trade association for UK trade associations.

Bayley has been nominated for the Outstanding Leadership Award alongside representatives from the National Residential Landlords Association, the UK Warehousing Association, the Association for Healthcare Technology Providers and the Chemical Business Association.

Kim Bayley has run ERA for more than 20 years, transforming an organisation which previously represented purely physical retailers into one which now represents some of the largest technology companies in the world. Members include Spotify, YouTube and Amazon, as well as High Street names such as HMV, Game and hundreds of independent record shops.

ERA also organises Record Store Day UK in support of the independent retail sector.

ERA Chair Ben Drury said: “Kim’s skills as a trade association CEO are well known across the entertainment industry, but to see her recognised by her peers in the trade association sector is a further endorsement of her accomplishments. We will be rooting for her on February 22.”