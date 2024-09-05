ERA honours seven entertainment champions

ERA has honoured seven behind-the-scenes champions of the entertainment industry at its second annual summer party.

The event – described by ERA CEO Kim Bayley as “the antidote to music industry awards shows” – took place at record store-themed hostelry Eastcheap Records in the City of London.

ERA’s Entertainment Champion Awards aims to recognise the backroom staff who play a direct, but often hidden, role in bringing entertainment to UK fans.

“The entertainment industry could not flourish without the hard work of these ambassadors, fixers and problem-solvers,“ said Bayley. “We are delighted to shine a spotlight on the vital contribution they make to ensuring that entertainment finds its audience.”

This year’s honorees are:

· Gennaro Castaldo – BPI communications director

· Sam Allison - head of events & partnerships, Rough Trade

· Karen Emanuel – CEO of Key Production Group

· Helena Gardiner – UK sales manager at Beggars Group

· Neil Lander – business development director, EMEA – DP World

· Marc Fayd'Herbe – Universal Music sales manager

· Maddy Smith – artist relations manager, YouTube Music

The winners of the ERA Entertainment Champion Awards were selected by ERA’s executive board following a call for nominations from across the entertainment industry.

Kim Bayley said: “Digital services and retailers are the behind-the-scenes do-ers who drive the success of the entertainment industry, helping deliver literally billions of pounds of revenues which support the UK’s creative economy. It’s therefore entirely appropriate that ERA should honour the do-ers of the music industry more broadly.”