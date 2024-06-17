ERA pays tribute to longtime board member and former treasurer Graham Lambdon

Digital entertainment and retail association ERA has paid tribute to long-time board member and former treasurer Graham Lambdon, who has died aged 69.

CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is very sad news. Graham was not only a stalwart of ERA whose own career traced the trajectory of music retailing into the commerce age, he was a well-loved colleague. We shall miss him.”

Graham Lambdon was a director of ERA for 20 years from September 1998 until September 2018 and was treasurer for 17 of those years.

He began his music industry career with independent record company Telstar, becoming managing director of its Lightning Export division. He was part of a Music Week profile of the company in 1986, and made other appearances in the magazine over the years.

Moving to Entertainment UK, part of the Woolworths group, he headed its entertainment supply business for internet retail companies in the UK and internationally.

Following the demise of Woolworths in 2009, he became MD of Isotope Music and Multichannel Consultancy, which provided solutions for web fulfilment, postage, freight, offshore fulfilment and marketplace sales.