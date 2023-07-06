ERA to host summer party featuring Retail Champion Awards

The Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA) is set to host its first annual summer party.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at bar and venue Eastcheap Records in the City of London. The invite-only summer party will bring together retailers, digital services and industry partners from 6pm.

ERA will also be launching a new series of Retail Champion Awards, set to honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals who have given exceptional support to ERA and its members. The inaugural awards will be presented at the summer party.

Kim Bayley, ERA CEO, said: "We are delighted to be hosting a summer party with our members and even more delighted to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions of those who have elevated the entertainment retail sector throughout their career.”

The event has been announced just as the BPI has confirmed strong growth in both streaming and vinyl for the first six months of 2023.

ERA organises Record Store Day, the annual celebration of independent record stores. As well as hundreds of indie retailers, members include Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, Amazon and Deezer, along with physical retailers including HMV, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

The nominations for the Retail Champion Awards are now open until July 31. To submit nominations, visit the ERA website.