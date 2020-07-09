Eric Wong named president & CMO at Warner Recorded Music

Warner Music Group has named Eric Wong as president & chief marketing officer, Warner Recorded Music.

Wong, who is currently COO of Island Records, will continue to be based in New York and will report to Max Lousada, Warner Music Group’s Global CEO of Recorded Music. The appointment is effective August 17.

Wong will serve as the head of worldwide marketing, as part of a move to expand careers for global artists and elevate local artists to the global stage.

He will work closely with the company’s labels around the world to create and drive comprehensive marketing strategies, as well as overseeing Warner’s international A&R function.

“If you want to propel the global conversation around artists, you need to be able to cut through the noise with the intensity, fluidity, and creativity needed to produce superstars,” said Lousada. “I’ve known Eric since he was with Atlantic over a decade ago. He’s a bold, inventive marketer with a true fan’s sensibility, and he’s been behind a string of disruptive campaigns that have launched global careers. He’ll have a worldwide remit to drive our one-company philosophy as we grow our artist development capabilities and expand our ability to make great talent impossible to ignore.”

“Max and his team have a visionary view of how artist development should work in the streaming age,” said Wong. “The Warner global roster, from local talent to international superstars, is incredible, and I’m excited to work with everyone in the US, UK, and around the world to create the most inventive, impactful campaigns to break and sustain artists’ careers. I want to thank Max for this fantastic new opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Jessica Keeley-Carter and the global team.”

So far this year, WMG has opened its first offices in Turkey, Vietnam and India, and announced its investment in Africori, the largest music distributor in sub-Saharan Africa.

Eric Wong has reunited with Warner Music following nearly 10 years at Universal Music Group.

In separate appointments news, industry veteran Corey Calder has joined WMG's Artist Partner Group (APG) as SVP, marketing & brands.

The company has also made three strategic promotions to bolster its leadership team across disciplines with Edgar Machuca upped to VP, A&R, Artist Publishing/Artist Partner Group & Warner Music Group; Olly Sheppard upped to VP, film & television synchronisation, Artist Publishing & Artist Partner Group; and Devon Libran upped to VP, video & content production, Artist Partner Group.

Calder, Sheppard, and Libran will report to Elyse Rogers, EVP, APG, while Machuca will continue to report to APG’s CEO, Mike Caren.