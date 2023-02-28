Erika Clark promoted to vice president, media relations at Island

Erika Clark has been promoted to vice president, media relations at Island Records.

Based in New York, Clark will report directly to Lauren Schneider, executive vice president, media relations.

In her new post, Clark will take on greater responsibilities spearheading campaigns for artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Remi Wolf, Demi Lovato, Chvrches, Jessie Reyez, Angèle, and more. The role will cover all aspects of creative publicity initiatives, as well as event planning and podcast strategies.

“Erika is a brilliant and innovative media strategist,” said Schneider. “In addition to her modern and forward-thinking approach to press campaigns, Erika has won the admiration of artists, managers and partners, as well as the entire Island staff. I’ve had the honour and pleasure of watching Erika grow into a force and leader at Island, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

“Being a part of Island Records is an immensely rewarding experience and I am honoured to lend to the fabric of such an iconic label,” Clark added. “I am so grateful to the incredibly talented Lauren Schneider whose experience and wisdom has been instrumental in my growth at Island and I am excited to work alongside her for years to come. Thank you to [co-CEOs] Justin [Eshak], Imran [Majid] and Mike [Alexander, general manager] for their continual guidance and for the opportunity to step up in this role. I look forward to continuing to bring my passion and drive to a record label with such great leadership, artists, and rich history.”

Clark joined Island Records in March 2018, as director, media relations, and was soon promoted to senior director. Prior to Island, she worked at Razor & Tie Records as publicity manager.