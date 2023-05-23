Ernst Trapp steps down as CEO of Warner Music merch division EMP

Ernst Trapp has decided to step down as CEO of merch specialist EMP at the end of May so that he can pursue other projects.

The European speciality music and entertainment online retailer was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2018.

Ernst Trapp has led EMP since 2013, working with artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, Panic! At the Disco and Twenty One Pilots, as well as major entertainment brands including Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars.

Under his leadership, EMP has developed a network of websites serving 18 countries, with a community of millions of customers and a fast-growing loyalty programme. Trapp also initiated the creation of private label collections at EMP and introduced a broad range of third party streetwear brands.

He steered the company through its acquisition by Warner Music Group, after which it remained a standalone direct-to-fan division.

In 2021, Trapp was appointed president, global e-commerce, retail & licensing of Warner Music Group, responsible for the commercial success of more than 200 online stores worldwide.

Ernst Trapp said: “I’ve had an amazing time leading EMP through many changes over the last decade. We emerged from each challenge stronger than ever and the company has a bright future ahead of it. But now is the right time for me to move on and pursue new opportunities, knowing that the amazing team at EMP are in a good place.”

Maria Weaver, president, WMX, Warner Music Group, said: “I want to pay tribute to Ernst for his incredible leadership at EMP and the contribution he’s made more widely to WMX and Warner Music Group. He’s always understood the key role merch can play in helping nurture the relationship between artists and fans. I’d like to wish him all the very best in his next adventures.”

Jan Fischer, CFO and COO of EMP, will help lead the company until a new CEO is appointed.