Esther-Mireya Tejeda joins SoundExchange in marketing/communications role

US performance rights organisation SoundExchange has appointed Esther-Mireya Tejeda as its new chief marketing and communications officer.

Tejeda will oversee the company’s brand strategy and marketing, global communications and public relations, industry relations and public policy groups and report to SoundExchange CEO/president Michael Huppe.

“The music industry is at a pivotal point, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the rules and so much at stake for creators of all types,” said Huppe. “Esther brings a unique blend of experience, talent, and ability to find innovative solutions that will enable SoundExchange to drive positive change in the industry and advocate on behalf of music creators. I’m thrilled to welcome Esther as part of our team.”

Tejeda was previously SVP and head of corporate communications at broadcaster Entercom. She has also held executive positions at Univision, PepsiCo, Diageo and others.

“I am thrilled to be part of the SoundExchange mission and to serve as a passionate advocate for our community of over 200,000 music creators,” said Tejeda. “SoundExchange is at the critical intersection of music, technology and data in today’s digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of music during this transformational time.”

