Everybody's Management launches label with AWAL

UK management company Everybody’s Management has launched a new independent record label, Everybody’s Music.

The London-based firm will utilise their 10-strong team to provide a home for new artists to release their debut recordings, whilst offering them support and guidance.

Everybody’s, who represent the likes of Keane, Jack Garratt and newcomer Gretta Ray for management, were instrumental in the growth and global success of Laura Marling and Mumford & Sons.

Adam Tudhope, owner of Everybody’s Management, said: “Listening to new music together over the last 12 months has been a wonderful way to stay connected as a team here at Everybody’s. Given the tough times that new artists are faced with in these conditions, we decided the next logical step after listening to and enjoying new artists’ demos would be to find a way to help release them.

“We’re very pleased to be working in partnership with AWAL/Kobalt on this venture, which at this stage aims to sign very artist-friendly, short-term deals with new artists for a handful of recordings/songs in return for some investment of money and time into marketing those recordings. It’s incredibly exciting that we already have our first three signings in place and we can’t wait to start rolling them out.”

Everybody’s Music launches with its first release, Karma, by New York’s Sarah Kinsley, who they also represent for management. An EP will follow later in the spring.

Further releases on Everybody’s Music are already being readied for imminent release, including EPs by US artist Jayla Kai and West Londoner George Eve.