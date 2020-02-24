Everything's gone green: BMG parent to go climate neutral by 2030

BMG parent Bertelsmann has announced its environmental goal to go climate neutral by 2030.

Within the decade, Bertelsmann aims to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions generated at its locations, by its employees’ mobility and the manufacture of its own products by 50% compared with 2018’s figure of one million tons of CO2. The remaining emissions will be offset.

Bertelsmann will also support its business customers in reducing product-related emissions.

Thomas Rabe, chairman & CEO of Bertelsmann, said: “Protecting the environment is part of our corporate values, the Bertelsmann Essentials. With our decision to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, we are taking responsibility in the battle against climate change and global warming. In this connection, Bertelsmann has become one of around 800 companies worldwide to join the Science Based Target Initiative. The initiative supports companies in setting scientifically sound climate targets.”

Bertelsmann’s emissions are to be reduced worldwide through measures such as switching to 100% green electricity, installing additional solar systems, improving energy efficiency, and using alternative mobility concepts. In addition, other emissions from the print and digital products’ supply chains are to be reduced in cooperation with business partners.

PHOTO: (L-R) Thomas Rabe and chief human resources officer Immanuel Hermreck