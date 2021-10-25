Exceleration Music acquires Bloodshot label

Exceleration Music has struck an agreement with Bloodshot Records founders Rob Miller and Nan Warshaw to acquire the label.

Launched in 1994, Bloodshot became a cornerstone of Chicago’s music scene. It has associations with acts including Neko Case, the Sadies, Justin Townes Earle, Laura Jane Grace, Lydia Loveless, Sarah Shook, and more.

The deal will see Exceleration assume full operational control of the label, which will include working to ensure that all commitments to the Bloodshot artists are met. Exceleration also plans to embark on a long-term campaign to revitalise the presence and availability of the Bloodshot catalogue both digitally and physically.

Bloodshot joins a growing roster of companies that Exceleration has invested in or partnered with, including Alligator Records. Exceleration has also acquired the jazz label Candid Records, and partnered with the Ray Charles Foundation, including the recent True Genius box set and digital campaign.

Exceleration partner Dave Hansen said: “Bloodshot is a vitally important part of American music history, a genre-defining label founded on passion and vision, dedicated to bringing a unique set of artists from its musical orbit to the world. It represents exactly the kind of company that fits Exceleration’s founding ethos, which is to preserve and enhance the legacies of extraordinary independent companies and artists. We are honored to have the chance to work with the music from Bloodshot’s artists, to make sure the future interests of those artists are protected. We look forward to working to keep the Bloodshot history alive and relevant for many years to come.”

Laurens Kusters, representative of the Justin Townes Earle estate, said: "We are happy to see that the team at Exceleration Music, a team that includes people I’ve known and worked with for over two decades, has taken ownership of the label, safeguarding its catalogue and artists en-route to a prosperous future."

Howard Greynolds of Overcoat Management (Lydia Loveless, Glen Hansard, Iron & Wine) added: “The team behind Exceleration Music brings to the table a level of experience and integrity that is much needed in this moment. I look forward to working with them in both protecting and creating new opportunities on the catalogue Lydia Loveless has with the label.”

"I am both happy and relieved to hear that the Bloodshot catalogue has landed in the hands of independent-minded folks who have a long history of looking out for artists' interests,” said William Elliott Whitmore. “I look forward to seeing what the future holds."