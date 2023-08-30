Exceleration Music & Azadi Records reveal partnership

Exceleration Music and Azadi Records have revealed details of a new partnership.

Exceleration works with labels including Mom+Pop Music, Kill Rock Stars, SideOneDummy and Heroic Music Group and the deal with India-based label Azadi marks its first in Asia. As part of the agreement, Exceleration has made a financial investment in Azadi Records, with plans to fire its growth in the region.

Exceleration partner Charles Caldas also joins Azadi Records’ board, and will help to guide the strategy, performance and development of the business.

Founded in 2017 by Mo Joshi and Uday Kapur, Azadi Records has worked with various hip-hop acts from the region, including duo Seedhe Maut, producer Sez On The Beat and Prabh Deep, the first rapper to win the Toto Funds the Arts (TFA) award.

CEO and Co-founder Mo Joshi has also worked across business affairs and digital strategy with international acts including Akala and Joss Stone, as well as with touring festival venue Chai Wallahs and UK booking agency, Diplomats Of Sound. He has been involved in India’s hip-hop scene since moving to the country from the UK in 2014.

Azadi Records is poised to enter a new phase of growth while maintaining our independence Mo Joshi, Azadi Records

Azadi Records’ upcoming releases include Seedhe Maut’s mixtape Lunch Break, an EP from Ranj & Clifr and a collaborative full-length by UK-based rappers Sonnyjim & Pavan.

Mo Joshi said: “Thanks to our partnership with Exceleration, Azadi Records is poised to enter a new phase of growth while maintaining our independence. I look forward to working closely with Charles and the rest of the team to further develop the business, while continuing to support our artists and help amplify their voices among local and global audiences.”

Charles Caldas said: “Our mission at Exceleration is to work with remarkable, culturally meaningful labels and entrepreneurs, and Azadi definitely fits that mould. Since I met Mo in Mumbai in 2018 it was clear to me that what he was building at Azadi was special. Fearless, innovative, and socially aware, Azadi has the hallmarks of a great independent label, and I look forward to helping Mo and the Azadi team achieve their full potential.”