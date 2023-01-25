Exceleration Music forms global partnership with +1 Records

Independent label +1 Records has formed a strategic, global partnership with Exceleration Music.

Exceleration, the global venture dedicated to backing independent music, has made an investment in +1’s catalogue. The companies have also agreed a partnership for Exceleration to provide the resources and operational support to help power the New York and LA-based label’s upcoming releases.

Co-founder and CEO Jonny Kaps will lead +1 Records and its artists will continue to have the support of the label’s dedicated team. +1 Records co-founder Nat Hays Boas has exited to pursue other opportunities.

As a strategic partner, Exceleration will help with distribution, marketing, operations, administrative services, and more for its past and future releases.

New music from Rejjie Snow, Nate Husser, Lo Village, and Anna Shoemaker will be among the first releases under the new partnership. Since launching with releases from The Heavy, the label has built a diverse roster of artists from all over the world across multiple genres.

The strategic partnership is the latest in a series of significant deals for Exceleration, which has also partnered with Mom + Pop Music, Kill Rock Stars, Heroic Music Group, and others over the past year.

Jonny Kaps (pictured left) of +1 Records said: “+1 Records has always been different. We are an independent record label that comes from a management perspective, specialising in artist development. Our A&R prioritises music and artists over data. I am so happy to partner with an independent company whose values, philosophies, strategies, and resourcefulness mirror our own. Together we will be an even greater resource for independent artists. Our first goal has always been and will always be to allow artists to be artists, supported by a passionate and creative team where the artist always comes first.”

Together we will be an even greater resource for independent artists Jonny Kaps

Exceleration Partner Amy Dietz (pictured right) said: “Jonny and the +1 team have built a vibrant and impactful label by focusing on artist development and being agile and innovative. From my first meeting with Jonny it was clear his passion, vision and artist-first ethos completely aligned with our mission at Exceleration Music. I know that by combining the talented +1 team, with the expertise and resources of the growing and talented Exceleration team, we will together take +1 and its artists into a bright future. I am genuinely thrilled to have Jonny and +1 as part of the Exceleration family.”

Glen Barros, managing partner of Exceleration, added: “Our investment in +1 underscores one primary way in which Exceleration serves the independent music community. Jonny has done a remarkable job of creating a cutting-edge label. We believe that, with our added human and financial resources, he will have the ability to take the label to the next level and beyond – way beyond! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this partnership.”