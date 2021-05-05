Exceleration Music hires Britnee Foreman as head of data strategy and digital operations

Exceleration Music has appointed Britnee Foreman as the company’s head of data strategy and digital operations.

Exceleration is a new global music venture focused on investing in independent labels and providing personalised solutions to their entrepreneurs and artists. Amy Dietz, partner at Exceleration, is interviewed in the latest issue of Music Week.

Foreman previously worked at Next Big Sound, Pandora, Songtrust/Downtown and Tempo Music. She also serves on the board of Directors of Women in Music, where she is also the global co-chair of membership.

Foreman will spearhead Exceleration’s operating initiatives around data management and optimisation, initially focused on launch partners Alligator Records, Candid Records and the Ray Charles Foundation, with more partnerships expected over the coming months.

Britnee Foreman said: “I am delighted to be joining a team of industry powerhouses who are truly passionate for the mission at hand. I’m excited for the innovation and opportunity we can bring into the indie space. It is such an honour to be a part of Exceleration at such a formative time.”

It is such an honour to be a part of Exceleration at such a formative time Britnee Foreman

Amy Dietz, partner at Exceleration Music, added: “Exceleration exists to add value to the incredible artists and labels we work with. In this digital-first market, the effective management and deployment of data — from royalty collection to marketing, artist development and discovery — will be at the heart of our organization. We are very excited to have someone with Britnee’s experience, passion and expertise leading Exceleration’s initiatives to help us achieve our ambitions.”

Exceleration Music is a partnership of global music industry leaders who have come together to invest in the future of independent labels and artists. It offers individual solutions to entrepreneurs seeking capital to achieve growth, as well as those trying to achieve liquidity by preserving and enhancing the legacies of both the entrepreneurs and their artists alike.

Subscribers can click here to read our Amy Dietz interview.