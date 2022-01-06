Exceleration Music teams with LA indie label SideOneDummy Records

Exceleration Music is launching a strategic partnership with Los Angeles-based indie label SideOneDummy Records.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1995 by Joe Sib and Bill Armstrong (pictured), SideOneDummy Records has been the launching pad for alternative artists including Flogging Molly, The Gaslight Anthem and Gogol Bordello, as well as more recent signings Nahko and Medicine for the People, PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Tolliver, Rozwell Kid and Paerish.

The label also created and released the annual Warped Tour Compilation series.

Under the deal, Exceleration is investing in SideOneDummy’s back catalogue and will partner with the label to enhance and expand its output via a new release programme.

SideOneDummy will continue to handle A&R for new recordings by the existing roster and will be actively signing and developing new artists. Exceleration will handle financial, operational and administrative functions for the label. The Exceleration and SideOneDummy teams will also collaborate on marketing initiatives designed to build upon the label’s legacy.

This deal sees SideOneDummy join a fast-growing roster of investments and partnerships from Exceleration Music.

The company recently announced the acquisition of maverick indie label Bloodshot Records, as well as an alliance with the estate of the late Justin Townes Earle. Exceleration owns the jazz label Candid Records and has partnered with Chicago label Alligator Records (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year), as well as the Ray Charles Foundation, with which they launched the recent True Genius physical and digital campaign.

As a fan of their label and their artists I’ve proudly watched them develop into a true force in the indie label landscape Amy Dietz

Exceleration partner Amy Dietz said: “I have had the pleasure of working, in various capacities, with SideOneDummy since not long after they launched. As a fan of their label and their artists I’ve proudly watched them develop into a true force in the indie label landscape.

“Being a part of that journey and seeing their unique music and culture develop makes this a particularly meaningful partnership. To now have the opportunity to work with the SideOneDummy team on the next phase of the label’s journey is a privilege. I’m looking forward to what’s to come!”

Exceleration partner Glen Barros added: “SideOneDummy is a true indie success story. Bill and Joe have established an incredible legacy, mainly by being true to the music, the artists, and their values. It’s an honour for us to now have an opportunity to work alongside the SideOneDummy team as we build upon that legacy and strive to elevate this fantastic music and label to new heights.”

Side One Dummy co-founders Bill Armstrong and Joe Sib said: “We have had the pleasure of working closely with Amy, Dave and Charles [Caldas] on a wide variety of successful projects over the years. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue those relationships. Glen and each partner of Exceleration has decades of experience in independent music. They have assembled an incredible team. We are fortunate to be in such great company.”