Exclusive: All My Friends relaunches as independent label in partnership with Red Light Management

All My Friends Records has relaunched as a fully independent label, Music Week can reveal.

In the latest edition of Music Week, we speak exclusively with co-founders Mike Ajayi and Connie Meade, as well as recently appointed general manager Jed Kellett.

AMF was founded in 2014 by Mike Ajayi and Connie Meade, who met while working previously at Infectious Music. With the feel of a family collective, the label’s ethos is summed up with the description: “Life is better with All My Friends”.

London-based All My Friends has now relaunched as a fully independent entity with new signings Aby Coulibaly and Christian Alexander. AMF returns with investment from Red Light Management and distribution via Virgin Music.

AMF Records alumni include Loyle Carner, Greentea Peng, Olivia Dean, Connie Constance and Marika Hackman, who released via the label in its earlier incarnation as a part of EMI Records.

Aby Coulibaly recently released her new single Rewind via AMF. The Irish artist’s new single, Patience, is out on May 19, followed by debut EP At The End Of The Day, It’s Night in June.

Christian Alexander’s new single, Heaven Knows, produced by Mura Masa, is out on April 21.

The founding duo are joined by general manager Jed Kellett, who arrives from YMU Group, bringing his producer and writer roster with him. It marks a new direction for AMF into management.

The line-up of producers and writers that Kellett took to AMF includes Cameron GP (Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, Mahalia), Tom Stafford (Joy Crookes, Orla Gartland, Gretel Hanlyn, Gracey), Neil Comber (MIA, Lava La Rue, Aurora, Rejjie Snow) and LPW (Galantis, BTS, Sleepwalkrs, MK).

We’ve always prided ourselves on putting the artist first Mike Ajayi

Mike Ajayi, co-founder and President, AMF Records, said: “We are really excited to be entering this new beginning with the support of Coran [Capshaw, CEO and founder] and Red Light. We’ve always prided ourselves on putting the artist first and this new partnership means we can continue to help artists tell their own stories as unashamedly and creatively as possible.”

James Sandom, managing partner, Red Light Management, said: “We’re delighted to partner with AMF in a new chapter of their business. AMF’s culturally-led, entrepreneurial philosophy aligns well with Red Light’s vision, and sits at the heart of a gradual expansion to our masters footprint and the broadening of our writer/producer business.”

Aby Coulibaly (photo: Lewis Vorn)

AMF Records 2.0 will continue to be A&R-driven by Ajayi. He was responsible for discovering and signing Loyle Carner, whose acclaimed third album Hugo charted at No.3 with a significant increase in weekly sales compared to the previous release.

During seven years with Universal, Ajayi also signed and worked with Greentea Peng, Olivia Dean, Soft Play and Marika Hackman.

Christian Alexander (photo: Raminta Ceponyte)

Connie Meade, AMF creative director, will continue to oversee the label’s creative and marketing, alongside running her creative services company Lunar Sea and working alongside Claire Stubbs at director representation agency Mouthpiece.

Meade has more than 10 years’ experience of leading marketing and creative strategy at AMF Records, EMI Records and Infectious Music, for artists including Lewis Capaldi, Alt-J, Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Olivia Dean, Jake Bugg, Blossoms and Soft Play. She was an integral part of the team that helped establish Lewis Capaldi as a global star.

Meade’s creative and video commissioning company Lunar Sea has worked on projects for artists such as Sigrid, Kokoroko, Joesef and Self Esteem. She is also part of the award-winning Mouthpiece music video director’s agency, which is home to production companies such as Academy, Partizan, Spindle and Ground Work.

Jed Kellett initially managed recording studios across London - including Metropolis, Miloco and Sarm Studios - from where he began building his producer and writer management roster. He joined YMU Group in 2019 and continued to build his own talent roster, while also having a hand in the careers of producers such as Mark Ralph and Owen Cutts.

See the new edition of Music Week for the full, exclusive interview with the AMF team.

PHOTO: (L-R): Jed Kellett, Mike Ajayi, Paola Levitch (digital & content strategy manager) and Connie Meade



PHOTO CREDIT: Stefy Pocket