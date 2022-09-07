Fabric launches Fabric Originals imprint

Fabric has announced the launch of a new label, Fabric Originals.

Joining the club's other labels – the Fabric Mix series and Houndstooth label – the imprint will release special projects from the artists that form the present and future of boundary pushing club music globally.

To launch the label, Fabric Originals today unveils Day After A Night With U/Stars & Water, a new split from Eris Drew & Octo Octa.

Fabric Originals' initial schedule will include singles, EPs, albums and compilations from the likes of DJ Bone, Helena Hauff, I. Jordan & Sherelle, LCY and Marcel Dettmann.

A limited amount of each Fabric Originals 12-inch will be available as an exclusive edition with an additional die-cut logo slipcase outer. The first three projects on the imprint from Eris Drew & Octo Octa, DJ Bone and Helena Hauff are available to buy together as a limited edition bundle.