Fairground Attraction partner with Absolute Label Services following reunion

Fairground Attraction have partnered with Absolute Label Services after reuniting for the first time in 35 years.

Absolute will oversee the marketing, promotion, distribution and sync for the brand new Fairground Attraction album. It will mark the first time the band’s original four members – Eddi Reader, Mark Nevin, Simon Edwards and Roy Dodds – have worked together since 1989, when they toured to promote their first and only album, The First of a Million Kisses.

The new album is titled Beautiful Happening and will be released on Mark Nevin’s Raresong Recordings label on September 20.

The album’s first single, What’s Wrong With The World?, was released at the end of last month. The track received its first play on BBC Scotland, on the afternoon show with Nicole Meigham, where both Eddi Reader and Mark Nevin were studio guests.

The band have also seen support from BBC Breakfast, The Daily Mirror, The Daily Record and The Sun, with more to come.

Fairground Attraction’s 1988 debut song Perfect went to No.1 in the UK and countries all around the world, winning Best Single at the BRIT Awards in the same year. The First Of A Million Kisses was a UK No.2 album.

The band will also embark on their first UK tour since they split in 1990. During September and October, they will play dates across the UK and Ireland, including the Royal Festival Hall in London and Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.

John Waller, Absolute Label Services marketing consultant and label manager, said: “I have helped Mark Nevin release his solo albums on his Raresong Recordings label through Absolute over the years, and have been a big admirer of his songwriting and live performance skills. So when Mark told me the entire original line-up of Fairground Attraction had reformed for a Japanese tour, a UK tour and a new album after 35 years, it was a fantastic opportunity to continue the relationship.

“The plan came together very quickly, with a promo team having been put in place, including Amanda Beel at All About Promotion for radio and TV, and Steve Rose at Measure PR for press. The music is amazing, the songs are fabulous, the people are wonderful.”

Mark Nevin said: “In 1999, after Fairground Attraction split, John Waller guided me through the process of releasing my first solo album, Insensitive Songwriter. The record was by no means a commercial success, but it was a big step for me and I will always be grateful to John for his support and expertise.

“In the decades that followed, he and Absolute helped me release and market a total of seven solo albums and they have been a delight to work with – in fact, it is hard to imagine what I would have done without them.”

Nevin added: “When Fairground Attraction reformed at the end of 2023, we were unanimous in not wanting to sign to a record label and marry ourselves to the machine that we felt had been responsible, in part, for our split all those years ago. In reality, it didn’t enter my mind to consult anyone else. Eddi, Simon and Roy were happy to trust my judgement and release our new material on my Raresong Recordings label, through Absolute.

“Now, as the campaign gathers steam, John has assembled the promo team of our dreams. ‘If only it could have been like this before’ is the feeling within the band. We enjoy something special in our relationship: it is the feeling that we have an ally who not only has a seemingly endless knowledge of the what, when and how of everything in the music business, but a genuine love of music and, most importantly, absolute integrity. We are blessed.”

Absolute Label Services’ current and recent client base includes The Reytons, Busted, Tokio Myers, Alice Cooper, Hybrid Minds, Thousand Foot Crutch, Sea Power, Bananarama, The Damned, Kula Shaker, Deep Purple, Kaiser Chiefs and Feeder.

PHOTO: Mark Moody





