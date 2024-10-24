Fashion brand KidSuper launches label with debut release featuring Giggs and Quavo

US fashion brand KidSuper has launched its own label, KidSuper Records. It is partnering with ADA on distribution.

The label’s debut single, Big In Da Game (out October 25), pairs UK and US hip-hop stars Giggs and Quavo.

Brooklyn-based KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Giggs first teamed with the fashion house on a track for Paris Fashion Week.

Quavo attended the show and joined Giggs on stage at the official afterparty. He was then invited to add a verse to the track, which has now been released as the inaugural KidSuper single.

The accompanying music video for Big In Da Game stars Giggs, Quavo and Dillane dressed in pieces from the KidSuper String Theory collection. Directed and produced by KidSuper Studios, the video presents a cinematic aesthetic inspired by Peaky Blinders.

KidSuper has previously collaboratived with Kehlani, the Rolling Stones, J Balvin, Action Bronson, Ed Sheeran and more. It has crafted art, merch, websites and stage designs for major artists, alongside providing them with free recording space, hosting their release parties and pop-up events, and styling them for tours, award shows and more.

In a statement, KidSuper said: “Since day one, music has always been an integral part of KidSuper – from housing artists, to making album art, merch collaborations, hosting pop-ups, etc. KidSuper Records was always a pipe dream… We even made merch for it before it existed. And it’s crazy to think that something that started as an idea over 10 years ago has now evolved into a real song, debuted at Paris Fashion Week, with Giggs and Quavo, out on our very own record label. Wild.”

Giggs said: “Really excited to share with the world this cool collaboration, blending different worlds. Fashion. Hip-hop. UK rappers. US rappers.”