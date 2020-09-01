AWAL’s Paul Hitchman has described Lauv as “our global superstar”.

The US singer, songwriter and producer had the second biggest debut album of 2020 behind KSI for the first half of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

How I’m Feeling, which peaked at No.9, has sales to date of 30,329. It was the biggest international debut in the UK for the first six months of the year.

Lauv has 26,518,288 monthly listeners on Spotify. His 2017 single I ...