BRIT Trust chair John Craig says the charity is in “good shape” as he steps down after 18 years.
Music Week can reveal that the industry veteran behind theatrical recordings label First Night Records will make way for a new chair early next year. A committee has been tasked with finding his successor.
Craig first became a trustee in 1991 and was voted chair in 2003. He was previously part of the team that helped to raise the funds for ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now