Finesse Foreva wins Music Entrepreneur Of The Year at AIM-affiliated Young Music Boss Awards

London-based independent record label and management company Finesse Foreva (FF) has been awarded Music Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Young Music Boss Awards (YMBA). It is presented in partnership with the Association of Independent Music (AIM).

Since launching in 2017, FF have been at the forefront of the UK drill movement being home to artists such as Russ Millions, Skengdo & AM and producer JB Made It.

As well as receiving a MOBO award and working with JB Made It on a track from Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes, FF have been behind platinum certifications including the first UK No.1 for a drill track, Body. The company recently introduced a publishing division, alongside its Music Business Academy and community outreach initiatives.

FF co-founder TK said: “It's important for achievements to be highlighted because it inspires others to aim for their dreams and do better. We've been nominated quite a few times for things but never actually won. This is a massive achievement and we feel really honoured. We can't wait to get out there and do more!”

YMBA founder Jusnah Gadi said: “Recognising entrepreneurial and executive talent is a key aspect of incentivising future generations of the music business. TK and SK demonstrate everything the YMBA Music Entrepreneur of the Year Award aims to exemplify, it is an honour to award this to them.”

We are thrilled to see AIM Members SK & TK of Finesse Foreva be recognised for their ground-breaking work crossing over drill music to the mainstream Ben Wynter

Ben Wynter, entrepreneur & outreach manager at AIM, said: “Once again, AIM is delighted to partner with the YMB Awards and sponsor the Entrepreneur Of The Year category. Independent music entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the music industry. They are the early adopters that set new trends and the creative sparks that the rest of the industry follows.

“We are thrilled to see AIM Members SK & TK of Finesse Foreva be recognised for their ground-breaking work crossing over drill music to the mainstream as well as achieving the genre’s first UK No.1. They epitomise the entrepreneurial spirit with their tenacity and drive which has seen them collaborate with some of the biggest names in UK & US music. They truly are deserving recipients of this award.”

The Young Music Boss Awards were conceived to support and empower young music professionals, whose achievements don’t always receive the attention they deserve. The ceremony will take place on April 20, 2023 at Woolwich Works.

Music Entrepreneur Of The Year is the headline category and is sponsored. Awarded last year to Michael Adex, who is founder and CEO of talent and entertainment company NQ, its purpose is to celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of music entrepreneurship.