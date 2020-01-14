Five stores saved as HMV reaches deal with landlords

HMV has confirmed that five of the stores under threat of closure are now set to remain open.

Earlier this month the music chain listed the 10 sites that would close unless it was able to renegotiate rents.

“We are delighted to announce that we have been able to secure new agreements on five stores which were previously under threat of closure,” said HMV in a statement. “After previously widespread reports of the closure of these stores this is great news for our staff and for our loyal customers in the communities, who can continue to look to HMV to provide the best entertainment offer on the high street and online.”

The five stores staying open are: Glasgow Braehead, Edinburgh Ocean Terminal, Reading, Sheffield Meadowhall and Grimsby.

Owner Doug Putman is keeping a close eye on costs and wants to avoid any repeat of the previous scenario, where branches burdened with high costs were a drag on the rest of the group.

The music industry has welcomed the move by HMV to maintain a profitable business even if that means some stores closing.

“Unfortunately, some previously mentioned stores still remain under threat of closure at the end of this month unless new deals can be agreed,” added HMV.

The three stores still facing closure are: Bristol Cribbs, Worcester and Merryhill.

HMV Birmingham Bullring and Leeds Headrow will close at the end of the month as the retailer has opened new stores in both cities – including HMV Vault in Birmingham and a branch in Leeds St Johns Shopping Centre.

HMV rolled out an expanded vinyl range across its stores last summer.