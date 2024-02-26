Flowers by Miley Cyrus wins IFPI Global Single Award for 2023

IFPI has revealed that Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023.

The IFPI Global Single Award is presented to the artist with the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads.

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers took the No.1 spot in this year’s IFPI Global Single Chart, her first appearance in an IFPI Global Chart Top 10. The double Grammy-winning song, released in January 2023, hit No.1 simultaneously in 29 markets around the world and finished the year at the top of the 2023 charts in markets including the UK, France and Australia.

The Top 10 also saw first ever IFPI Global Chart appearances for artists from Nigeria (with Rema’s Calm Down with Selena Gomez at No.2) and Mexico (with Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s La Bebe at No.6), reflecting the global rise of the Afrobeats and Regional Mexican genres in 2023.

The latest chart underlines the global competition for UK artists. Harry Styles was the only British act in the global Top 10 (2022 IFPI No.1 Global Single As It Was made No.5 last year).

Morgan Wallen’s Last Night, which topped the year-end charts in the USA, reached No.8 in the IFPI chart.

IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Taylor Swift featured twice in the Top 10, with Anti-Hero, the lead single from Midnights, reaching No.9 and Cruel Summer, from 2019’s Lover, at No.7 following its resurgence in popularity thanks to The Eras tour.

The Weeknd’s Die For You reached No.4, becoming the third track from the artist to reach the IFPI Global Single Chart Top 5, after previous No.1s Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears.

Outside the Top 10, Tom Odell’s Another Love reached No.18 more than 10 years after its release. The song has been a viral TikTok hit.

Overall, artists of 10 different nationalities spanning five continents (Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, UK, and US) were represented in the Top 20, up from six nationalities in 2022.

Lewis Morrison, director of global charts & certifications at IFPI, the global trade body for the music industry, said: “We are delighted to present the IFPI Global Single Award to Miley Cyrus, who produced the song of 2023 with Flowers. Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song - along with its message of empowerment -resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit. Congratulations to Miley and her team for this incredible achievement.

“It is also fantastic to see so many nationalities and genres represented in the IFPI Global Single Chart. It is a wonderful reflection of the wide range of extraordinary artists that – working in partnership with their record labels – are finding international success.”

