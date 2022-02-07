FNDM agency launches to provide creative and technology partnerships to the music industry

FNDM has officially launched to offer full-service creative and technology partnerships to the music and entertainment industries.

With backing from UNIT9, a global brand innovation studio named Tech Co of the Year 2020 & 2021 by Campaign Magazine, FNDM is launching to bring strategically and culturally-driven, tech-led content and experiences to artists and labels.

FNDM’s disciplines span creative ideation, metaverse strategy, IP extension, gaming, interactive virtual and hybrid experiences and brand partnerships.

Although a standalone company, FNDM (pronounced “fandom”) will be able to tap into UNIT9’s global reach and talent. The studio has recently been responsible for creating a virtual concert for battle royale game Garena Free Fire, an immersive virtual world featuring a motion-captured digital avatar of DJ Diplo and a deepfaked Lionel Messi to create personalised fan experiences.

FNDM’s launch label clients include Island Records, Polydor, Universal Music, Virgin Music and Warner. Artist collaborations span D-Block Europe, Dave, Digga D (pictured below), Glass Animals, The Stickmen Project and U2.

FNDM will be headed by creative director Tom Bailey, who has over 10 years’ experience in music content and creative. He co-founded content company Able, and developed creative and campaign content for artists including Coldplay, Beyonce, Digga D and The Chemical Brothers. Bailey will be supported in FNDM by a pool of strategic thinkers, content creators, innovators and producers.

Tom Bailey (pictured, main image) said: “FNDM is being launched to fill a gap in the market whereby culturally plugged-in industries need one-stop-shop innovation on a near daily basis in response to ever-evolving technology and platform opportunities, such as the metaverse. As the world settles into extended realities, the relentless ingenuity of artists will guide us into a rich future of discovery and experience. FNDM will be on hand to help these artists build adventures in ultra-compelling ways. It’s FNDM’s obligation as a creative and tech expert to guide and inspire this brave new culture.”

UNIT9 MD, Rosh Singh, added: “By fusing Tom’s incredible experience in the world of music with UNIT9’s 25 year legacy in creating some of the most innovative work for brands, FNDM creates a totally unique offering in the music and entertainment industry. Deep cultural and industry knowledge combined with world class technologists and creatives, all underpinned by the UNIT9 global production powerhouse, FNDM offers artists and labels the perfect solution to understanding, planning and activating across all platforms; past, present and future.”

Luke Williams, manager of The Stickmen Project, said: “We’re currently on an incredibly exciting journey with FNDM, embarking on a totally unique activation for The Stickmen Project that fuses social platforms with immersive interactive content in order to create the first superstar DJs of the Metaverse era. FNDM’s full-service approach and skilful blend of tech and creativity is just what the industry needs to launch artists and their work into our physical and virtual worlds with impact and cohesion.”