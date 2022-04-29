Fontaines DC land a first No.1, independent label Partisan earns its second chart-topper

Fontaines DC have scored their first No.1 album.

The Irish band debuted at the summit with Skinty Fia (Partisan Records), their third Top 10 album in as many years. The LP opened with sales of 19,983, including 12,387 vinyl copies, 4,262 CDs, 788 cassettes, 919 downloads and 1,627 from streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

With that impressive vinyl sales result, the album was also No.1 in the official vinyl albums chart.

Skinty Fia’s week one sales were up slightly on the previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death, which registered 19,040 copies when it lost out to Taylor Swift in a high-profile chart battle. It has since amassed sales of 47,671.

Fontaines DC’s debut Dogrel is their biggest seller, with to-date consumption of 70,025 units. It peaked at No.9 on first week sales of 7,197 in April 2019.

The chart performance of Skinty Fia means independent label Partisan now has two No.1 albums to its name. Its first chart-topper arrived in 2020 in the form of Idles’ Ultra Mono, which opened with sales of 27,182.

The new Fontaines DC album also opened with Top 10 placings across Europe, including the Netherlands (No.2), Belgium (No.3), Germany (No.5) and France (No.7).

Partisan has triumphed in the Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards for the past two years. It will once again be in contention at the 2022 awards ceremony, which takes place on May 26.