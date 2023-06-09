Foo Fighters triumph in chart contest with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Foo Fighters have landed their sixth No.1 album with But Here We Are (Columbia).

The US band’s 11th studio album was their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters finished at No.1 following an intense chart battle with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in which the lead changed hands throughout the week.

Ultimately, Foo Fighters were fairly comfortable victors with opening sales of 44, 513 – the third biggest weekly sale so far this year behind Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran. That tally included 35,030 physical copies, 5,734 downloads and 3,749 sales-equivalent streams.

Noel Gallagher was chasing a 13th No.1 album with Council Skies (Sour Mash/Ignition) across Oasis and solo projects.

Gallagher’s album debuted at No.2 with 39,642 sales, including 31,222 physical copies, 5,023 downloads and 3,397 sales-equivalent streams. An NFT digital pressing dropped on Thursday, the final day of chart sales.

Despite opening with sales that would normally secure a No.1, Council Skies becomes Noel Gallagher’s first studio album to miss out on pole position, assuming it doesn’t ascend to the summit in later weeks.

Sony Music topped the Top 75 Artist Albums market shares thanks to the performance of Foo Fighters' album, released via Columbia.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has a distribution deal with Sony’s The Orchard and Proper Music Group. The Orchard won the Sales Team category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

PHOTO: Danny Clinch