Fopp to open Nottingham store in June

Specialist retailer Fopp is opening a new store on Nottingham’s Bridlesmith Gate on June 7.

Fopp is part of HMV, which recently noted that it is “actively seeking to open both HMV and Fopp stores in new locations”.

The new 2,024 sq ft store will cater for fans of music, film and TV, with Blu Ray, CDs and vinyl at the heart of Fopp’s offering.

Nottingham will become the sixth store location for Fopp, alongside Cambridge, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

The new store will stock around 4,000 vinyl albums, 8,000 CDs, and 2,700 Blu-ray and 4k titles. There will also be a range of turntables and headphones on offer throughout the year.

Phill Halliday, managing director of Fopp and HMV, said: “As a business, Fopp has an extremely loyal, knowledgeable customer base, as well as staff who are deeply passionate about the worlds of music, film, literature and TV. We’re delighted to be bringing our offering to Nottingham where we can cater to an even wider range of eclectic and specialist tastes.”

Chris Taylor, regional manager, said: “We’re over the moon to be bringing Fopp to the city of Nottingham, offering a huge selection of specialist music, film, TV and books that cater to all tastes. We can’t wait to open our doors and greet our customers with some brilliant offers.”

A home delivery service is also on offer for any items not in stock at the store.