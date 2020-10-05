A refocused National Album Day is aiming to give shops a boost and “lift the nation’s spirits”.
With adjustments for pandemic-related restrictions, the third outing of the annual celebration of the long-player, organised with the BPI, takes place this Saturday (October 10) with media promotions and, for the first time, exclusive releases.
“It goes without saying that it’s been a horrible year for the music industry. Album Day comes at a time when the music industry really needs a boost,” organiser, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now