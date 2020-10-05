A refocused National Album Day is aiming to give shops a boost and “lift the nation’s spirits”.

With adjustments for pandemic-related restrictions, the third outing of the annual celebration of the long-player, organised with the BPI, takes place this Saturday (October 10) with media promotions and, for the first time, exclusive releases.

“It goes without saying that it’s been a horrible year for the music industry. Album Day comes at a time when the music industry really needs a boost,” organiser, ...