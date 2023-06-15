Former Positiva MD Jason Ellis joins Armada Music

Highly experienced dance music exec Jason Ellis has joined Armada Music as global senior A&R director.

Ellis will also serve as an acquisition consultant for BEAT Music Fund, Armada Music’s recently launched dance music investment arm.

As global senior A&R director, Ellis will be responsible for sourcing and developing up-and-coming talent, and will consult on future acquisitions. He will be based in Armada Music’s London office.

“Joining Maykel and the team at Armada and the recently launched BEAT Music Fund feels like the natural next step in my career, given the exciting opportunity to utilise my considerable network and experience built up over many years,” said Jason Ellis. “It’s a very exciting time for both companies on many levels, but fundamentally it’s all about building and nurturing the best music and artists. I can’t wait to get started!”

For over 20 years, Ellis was at the helm of Universal Music UK dance label Positiva Records, which during his tenure generated over 80 million single sales, 3.5 million album sales and four billion streams in the UK alone.

Having Jason on board to steer the A&R direction will be invaluable as we strive to build the greatest legacy of dance music Maykel Piron

He most recently served as managing director, combining the role with senior A&R duties at Virgin, Virgin EMI and most recently EMI Records, where he signed Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz and Jonas Blue, while overseeing campaigns for acts including Avicii, Gorgon City, Sub Focus, David Guetta and Deadmau5.

“Having Jason on board to steer the A&R direction for both BEAT and Armada will be invaluable as we strive to build the greatest legacy of dance music,” said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music & CEO of BEAT Music Fund.

BEAT Music Fund was launched by Armada Music in 2023 to reinvigorate dance music catalogues.

New leadership team appointments were announced in early June at Armada, including Madeleine van Schendel’s recruitment as chief growth officer, the promotion of Jop Bonnike to COO, and Michel Peek’s promotion to head of publishing.