Former Spotify UK MD Tom Connaughton joins boutique distributor Canvas Music

Independent boutique distributor Canvas Music has recruited Spotify’s former MD UK & Ireland, Tom Connaughton.

The appointment at the digital-focused distributor coincides with the signing of a long-term joint venture with US partner, Symphonic Distribution.

Connaughton has joined with immediate effect as partner and senior advisor, alongside Canvas Music’s founder and chief executive, Richard Lyne.

Tom Connaughton said: “I'm delighted to be coming on board as a partner and senior advisor to Canvas Music. Rich has been quietly building an impressive company over the last few years, and I’ve seen how distribution has become one of the most exciting pieces of the new music industry. Throughout my career, I've always been passionate about bridging the gap between artists, technology and audiences. The opportunity that Canvas presents to do this in a fair, artist-centred way really resonates with me. I can’t wait to get going.”

Richard Lyne said: “It’s an absolute honour to welcome Tom to the team. He’s a world-class executive who will bring a level of knowledge and experience to the company that we could only have dreamt of when we launched. With Tom’s influence we can continue our aim of providing the best boutique distribution for our clients. I couldn’t be more pleased to have him work alongside me.

“In a crowded market, it’s time to do distribution differently. The aim for us is to provide a great service with a great product but with more focus and less volume. Tom is exactly the sort of person we need to help us grow and achieve those goals."

He added: “We’re also delighted to continue our long-term joint venture with Symphonic Distribution. Having a US partner of their calibre is a huge opportunity and provides us with a level of access into the US market that is invaluable for our UK and international clients.

“Jorge and his team have been the perfect partners. They are the best in the game and we couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to a longer term relationship.”

Jorge Brea, Symphonic Distribution’s CEO, said: “Rich and Canvas are instrumental for Symphonic in the UK and we are excited to continue and expand this relationship. Rich has already built a strong, creative, and diverse roster of artists and with Tom now part of the team, this is a really exciting next step.”

Launched in 2020, Canvas Music Distribution is an independent boutique distributor focused on selective and personalised distribution and label services. It aims to bring an indie label-like spirit to distribution and provide a transatlantic service to its roster of artists and labels.

PHOTO CREDIT: Grayce Leonard