Former Warner Music UK exec Julia Hummel appointed as digital strategy VP in Canada

Warner Music Canada has appointed Julia Hummel to the new role of vice president, digital strategy & business development.

Hummel will help the label’s artists leverage the opportunities opening up in the Web3 universe, as well as working to continue to strengthen relationships with its existing digital partners, according to the announcement.

Hummel joins from Amazon Music Canada, where she was head of artist & partner marketing, leading the company’s strategy around digital, social, livestreaming and brand partnerships.

In her new role, Hummel will be based in Toronto and report to Andy West, EVP and general manager of Warner Music Canada.

Julia Hummel said: “I’m very excited to be re-immersing myself at Warner Music Canada to lead the company’s digital business. It’s an inspiring time in the industry and I’m enthusiastic about helping our artists tap into the wealth of opportunities that are emerging daily for them to tell their stories and connect with fans in new ways.”

Andy West said: “Julia is a brilliant, creative executive and it’s a pleasure to welcome her back to Warner Music Canada. She understands how campaigns work from the perspective of artists, labels and different types of digital services and how we can all work together to deliver moments that impact culture and shape lives.”

Kristen Burke, president of Warner Music Canada, added: “We’re rebooting Warner Music Canada to ensure we’re ahead of the curve in our fast-changing industry. One of the major changes we’re making is to strengthen our digital team under Julia’s leadership. This is another major milestone in the development of a new Warner Music Canada.”

Hummel began her music industry career at Warner Music Canada back in 2014, first joining as a marketing coordinator before rising through the ranks.

In 2018, she took up a new opportunity at Warner Music UK as digital marketing manager, before returning to Warner Music Canada to become director, marketing strategy.

A move to Amazon Music Canada followed in 2020. She established the company’s marketing strategy and measurement framework, and led on cross-category partnerships with key Amazon verticals including Alexa, Prime Video and Twitch.