Former Wichita Recordings executive Vicky Eacott launches project & label management firm Hit Reset

Former Wichita Recordings executive Vicky Eacott has launched Hit Reset, a new project & label management company.

Eacott previously spent 12 years at Wichita Recordings, where she was responsible for running campaigns for the independent label, as well as managing artists for Wichita Management.

Following her time at Wichita she joined marketing agency Motive Unknown’s sister company Positive Subversion, where she worked closely with an eclectic roster of artist management and label clients.

During her 15 years in the industry she has worked with artists including Röyksopp, Dexys, First Aid Kit, Waxahatchee, Best Coast and Gold Panda.

It's clear that there is a growing need for flexible project and label management services Vicky Eacott

Services offered by Hit Reset include campaign management, strategy and marketing, release management, audience development & social strategy and creative commissioning.

Vicky Eacott said: “Whether it’s a self-releasing artist looking for someone to manage their campaign, or a label or management company looking to bolster their presence in the UK and Europe, it's clear that there is a growing need for flexible project and label management services. I’m excited to be setting up my own offering in this area with Hit Reset.”

Eacott has already started building a roster at Hit Reset (hitresetmusic.com), which includes Los Campesinos!, Sparky Deathcap and Doviak at launch.