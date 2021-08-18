Foundation.fm Records partners with ADA to 'make change' and champion female talent

Newly launched label Foundfation.fm Records (FFM Records) is partnering with Warner Music UK’s Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), to distribute all new releases.

The label is run by Becky Richardson (pictured), and was co-founded with UROK’s Sam Eldridge,

FFM Records, which launched in May, is an offshoot of the independent community radio station, Foundation FM, set up by Becky Richardson and Frankie Wells in 2018 to help balance gender bias and boundaries in broadcast and champion female talent in the underground music scene.

The record label, overseen by Richardson and A&R/label coordinator Danielle Marshall, has signed Swiss-based artist and producer Milyma, whose electronic-pop EP titled 321? launched last month, as well as London-based duo Lavender and contemporary R&B and alternative hip-hop artist Denaisha.

Becky Richardson, co-founder, FFM Records, said: “When we started Foundation.fm in 2018, the record label was one of our long-term goals, so to be launching just three years later really is a dream come true. We’re incredibly thankful to Sam, Tony and the whole team at UROK and Warner Music for their belief in us and FFM.

“The stats are shocking with regards to female representation in the music industry on all levels and in all areas. I really hope we can help continue to make change with Foundation.fm Records and I am so excited about the artists we have signed so far - watch this space!”

I really hope we can help continue to make change with Foundation.fm Records Becky Richardson

Tony Harlow, CEO, Warner Music UK, said: “Foundation.fm Records is an important start-up organisation in a musical world where more than half of music fans are women, but female representation in the higher ranks of the industry continues to be far lower. This partnership, brought to us by Sam, will not only allow us to introduce the world to distinctive, authentic, and fresh new musical talent, but it will allow us to further our commitment to championing diverse voices. I’m looking forward to working with Becky and the team who are working hard to make the industry a better, more equitable place.”

Sam Eldridge, president, UROK Group, added: “Becky and the rest of the Foundation.fm Records team have created something incredibly special with the radio station, and I can’t wait to see what they do with the record label, and with Becky’s drive, passion and expertise, I know it’s going to be extraordinary. I’ve always found Warner Music UK to be a great incubator of talent, so partnering with them and the ADA team on both this new venture was the obvious choice.”