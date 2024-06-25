Free online music conference AIM Presents: Future Independents reveals first wave of speakers

AIM Presents: Future Independents has unveiled the first wave of speakers for its 2024 edition next month.

AIM Presents: Future Independents is the annual music industry knowledge and networking conference for independent artists, labels and music entrepreneurs, as well as anyone involved in releasing music professionally.

The 2024 edition of the free online music business conference takes place on Wednesday, July 10 from 10am to 7pm.

This year’s conference will feature an opening keynote and Q&A from grime pioneer and creative consultant Elijah (pictured). His Yellow Squares Instagram project is an initiative for explaining and navigating the music industry.

Throughout the day, panel sessions will tackle topics including setting up a viable record label in 2024, building audience, touring and maximising live exposure, and getting the best out of regional showcases across the UK.

Confirmed speakers include Simi Agbaje, founder of R&B media and events platform The Blues Project, who was recently named Young Music Boss’ Entrepreneur of the Year.

Attendees can also hear from licensing body PPL and IMPALA, the European independent music body, on how to break into the European market featuring artist Zhiva and Glitch Records managing partner Pavle Eftimovski.

Other highlights will include a talk from Adam Ryan (head of music at The Great Escape), Mobolaji Agoro (booker for Pitch Scotland) and Sarah Jones (Programme Manager for Focus Wales) on how artists can use showcase events to maximise their exposure at national level.

Our goal as an organisation is to share skills and experience and make connections to level the playing field in music Gee Davy

Future Independents will also feature practical workshops on optimising presence on key platforms and services with Meta, YouTube and Vevo.

Attendees will have several opportunities to network virtually, with sessions taking place dedicated to experts across the independent music space, services, publications and distributors. There is a live chat function open throughout the day for further peer-to-peer networking and speaker Q&A.

Gee Davy, AIM’s Interim CEO, said: “Future Independents is a free, high-level knowledge and networking opportunity for anyone looking to engage or expand as a professional in the music industry through access to expert guidance and advice from top dogs and leading experts in the independent music space. Our goal as an organisation is to share skills and experience and make connections to level the playing field in music. This is a free event where everyone is invited; regardless of gender, genre, background, age or location.”

Instructions on how to register are here.

Last year’s event, which included a keynote interview with rapper and TuneCore head of hip-hop Papoose, drew hundreds of attendees from 40-plus countries.