French Montana partners with Gamma

August 11th 2023 at 5:15AM
French Montana has joined forces with Gamma.

The Grammy-nominated artist has just released new single Good Summer.

According to the announcement, Gamma’s executive leadership has a longstanding relationship with the Moroccan-American rapper. 

French Montana has amassed 40 billion streams to date. His biggest UK hit is Unforgettable (Black Butter/Sony) feat. Swae Lee, which peaked at No.2 in 2017 and has UK sales of 3,118,260.

French Montana has previously worked with both majors – including Epic and Interscope in the US – and independents such as Empire. According to the announcement, he turned down a $20 million deal to remain independent in partnership with Gamma and its distribution arm Vydia.

“I have known French for over 10 years, and I am so excited to have him at our company as he is a true multi-disciplinary artist in keeping with the Gamma multi-disciplinary ethos,” said co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson. “His new documentary is a 10, and his new music is equally awesome!

“French Montana, in my opinion, is also the best hip-hop A&R of the past decade. His ability to get the best out of his artists and producers alike is truly second to none. He continually mystifies me with how he continues to A&R and produce diamond single after diamond single. He’s a real deal, triple threat talent.”

Gamma launched earlier this year and has partnerships with Snoop Dogg and the Death Row catalogue, Rick Ross, Naomi Campbell and The Shade Room.

“Larry, Breyon [Prescott], and I go way back,” said French Montana. “What he’s built over the years at Apple is unmatched in the music industry, which is why I signed with Gamma. The moves they are already making as a company since they launched are incredible, especially the innovative way they are tackling African-born artists and their music.” 

French Montana unveiled his documentary, For KhadIija, in June at the Beacon Theatre during the Tribeca Film Festival.

 

