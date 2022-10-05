Freshsound CEO Stephen Gyasi on why the industry needs to streamline sync opportunities

The demand for premium music across digital media is rapidly increasing, but finding the perfect song is never easy.

Stockholm-based licensing platform Freshsound is trying to make the sync process less cumbersome for creatives who are aiming to secure the right track on branded content, games, films and TV series. The start-up has created an automated pre-cleared licensing platform and a marketplace for original music.

“Our vision is to see more inspiring audiovisual content being created and shared globally,” said CEO Stephen Gyasi (pictured with co-founder Sara Larsson). “We do this by providing professionals with original music that truly enhances their content, while generating well-deserved income and exposure for great music from labels and publishers.”

Freshsound takes a percentage of the licence fee as well as facilitating the admin process through its platform.

“In this way, we also ensure that the right-holders remain in full control and ownership of their rights,” said Gyasi.

Freshsound has signed agreements with more than 60 labels and publishers. Ad agencies such as McCann and Forsman & Bodenfors have already used the platform for their campaigns.

“Together with our partners, we believe that we need to re-think sync,” says Gyasi.

“We are exploring how the industry can use technology to match visual content projects with the right music catalogue instantly and proactively, by identifying trends and creating a seamless, transparent process for professional content creators.”

The company has recruited Helen McLaughlin, former MD of Warner Music Sweden, to lead its catalogue expansion.

“I am very humble to the complexity of clearing music, but the need of a tool to make the process quicker and more seamless, yet still allowing creators and rights-holders to set their own terms in what context their music should be available for customers, is paramount,” she said.

The company has raised €1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round and it’s now set to fully launch in selected markets.

“Our ambition is to become the default discovery and licensing platform for original music globally,” said Gyasi. “We plan to keep expanding our catalogue, continue product development and R&D in close collaboration with music rights-holders and partners, and also use the fresh capital to continue onboarding exceptional talent to the company.”