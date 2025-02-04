Frontiers Label Group signs Irish rock duo Greywind

FLG, the imprint of Frontiers Label Group, has signed Irish brother-sister rock duo Greywind.

“Dedicated to championing innovative, guitar-driven music and pushing the boundaries of modern rock, FLG aims to foster a new generation of visionary artists,” said a statement.

“We’re so excited to sign with FLG for this next phase of our career," stated the band. "Working with a team that has the same ambition and creative vision as us is something we’re so looking forward to and we can’t wait to invite our fans back into our world for this new era of Greywind.”

“It’s exciting to see a label with such an extended history in promoting guitar-driven music embark on a forward-facing journey to invest in a new generation of international artists and visionaries,” said Casey Cavaliere, manager at Lesser Matters. “I look forward to working with their team across multiple territories in our shared mission to continue exploring the connective power of timeless music.”

Their ability to channel raw emotion into anthemic, evocative tracks is nothing short of extraordinary Leo Nicholas

Leo Nicholas, head of A&R for FLG, added: “We're thrilled to welcome Greywind to the FLG family. Their ability to channel raw emotion into anthemic, evocative tracks is nothing short of extraordinary. At FLG, we’re passionate about championing artists who push boundaries, and Greywind embodies that ethos perfectly. We’re confident this is just the start of an incredible chapter for the band and FLG.”

In 2017, the band released their debut LP Afterthoughts via Spinefarm. Follow-up EP Antidote was released in 2023.

Greywind launched their debut US tour in 2024. They are currently supporting Madina Lake on a UK tour.

PHOTO: Josiah Van Dien