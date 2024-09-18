Frontiers Label Group signs Skunk Anansie to new imprint FLG

Frontiers Label Group has signed British rock band Skunk Anansie to FLG, its new imprint. The label is part of the label's plan to expand and will be focusing on rock and alternative acts.

Throughout their career, Skunk Anansie have sold over five million records around the world. Their debut album Paranoid & Sunburnt (1995) and its follow-up Stoosh (1996) both hit the Top 10 album chart in the UK, and with tracks like Weak and Hedonism, they established themselves on the international stage.

In 1999, the band released their third studio album, Post Orgasmic Chill and headlined Glastonbury Festival, before going on a hiatus in 2001. In 2008, they reconvened and proceeded to release three acclaimed albums: 2010’s Wonderlustre, 2012’s Black Traffic and 2015’s Anarchytecture. Skunk Anansie marked their 25th anniversary in 2019 with 25LIVE@25, a live album that brings together the greatest songs from their six studio albums.

“We are incredibly excited to launch FLG and to welcome Skunk Anansie to the family,” said Frontiers label CEO Serafino Perugino. “The signing of Skunk Anansie is a meaningful moment in the history of Frontiers, an important landmark in our trajectory towards becoming the leading international rock and metal label.”

Leo Nicholas, head of A&R for FLG, added: “The signing of Skunk Anansie is not just a milestone as the first artist to join our new FLG imprint; it’s a bold declaration of the label’s vision. We are committed to collaborating with top-tier artists, fostering the creation of powerful art, and establishing ourselves as a trusted partner capable of elevating artists on a global stage.”

The band commented: “Skunk Anansie are delighted to sign with FLG. For us, this is also the beginning of a new phase of our career and we are deeply excited to be working with them. We are thankful that FLG has decided to join us in creating a fresh vision and new musical direction as well as celebrating our many musical achievements. We look forward to a bright future and some most exciting music.”