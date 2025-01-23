Frontiers Label Group signs The Hunna

FLG, the imprint of Frontiers Label Group, has signed UK rock act The Hunna.

The Hunna have amassed more than 750 million streams, as well as playing sold-out international tours.

The band’s debut album, 100, peaked at No.12 in 2015; it has since amassed over 250 million streams. Subsequent albums featured collaborations with artists such as Travis Barker (Blink-182) and Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy).

In 2024, The Hunna made their main stage debut at Download Festival, along with sold-out UK tours and a Wembley Arena performance supporting Palaye Royale.

In a statement, The Hunna said: “After navigating many ups and downs with representation in our career and carefully evaluating our next steps, we feel confident we’ve found the right home with FLG. Their belief in what this band has built and their shared drive to take it even further makes us incredibly excited for this next chapter.”

Leo Nicholas, head of A&R at FLG, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to welcome The Hunna to the FLG family. Their raw energy, powerful songwriting and deep connection with their fans align perfectly with our vision. We can’t wait to help propel their sound to even greater heights and continue to build on their incredible legacy.”

Photo by Michael Francis