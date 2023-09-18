Fuga appoints Desiree Vach as GM of Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Fuga has appointed Desiree Vach as its general manager of GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria).

Reporting directly to SVP of EMEA, Liz Northeast, Berlin-based Vach joins Fuga following a nine-year tenure as country manager of GSA for Ingrooves Music Group, where she oversaw all of the distributor’s activities and partnerships in the region.

Vach is the former chair of VUT (Association of Independent Music Companies Germany), co-founder of the VUT Diversity network and an advisory board member of the Society for Music Economics and Music Culture Research in Germany.

Desiree J Vach, Fuga’s general manager of GSA, said: “I am delighted to be joining Fuga and working closely once again with independent labels, the creative drivers of the music industry. With Fuga’s advanced technology and wide-range of services, plus the deep knowledge it has to offer, I look forward to working together with Liz and the team to further develop Fuga’s presence in GSA and support independent labels to reach and maximise their full potential.”

In her new role, Vach will lead Fuga’s business development, service offering and brand presence in the region, as well as oversee the Berlin office and its team.

The company’s continued expansion across GSA in recent years has seen it strike deals with independent labels, including Wavory, Odyssey, !K7 Music, Colors and Aesthete, with the distributor recently renewing its partnership with prolific German platform and label CloudKid.

Fuga’s physical distribution department, which launched in 2022, has recently had Top 10 success in Germany with The Hives, as well as frontline campaigns for Viagra Boys (Year0001), Run The Jewels (Seeker) and Blond (Odyssey).

The GSA region is an increasingly strong market for Fuga Liz Northeast

Liz Northeast, SVP of EMEA, said: “The GSA region is an increasingly strong market for Fuga and we are excited to be welcoming Desiree in her new role to lead our team and business development on the ground. Her vast experience, knowledge and understanding of both the independent distribution space and the GSA market is unparalleled. I look forward to working alongside Desiree to continue expanding Fuga’s presence in the region and connecting more clients to global audiences.”

The B2B distributor has also announced an in-platform integration with marketing platform and Downtown-owned company, Found.ee.

The integration will allow Fuga’s 1,000-plus global label clients and their artists to connect directly to Found.ee within the Fuga platform, providing access to features such as pre-save and automation tools, shareable analytics, and data collection.

Fuga clients will also now have the ability to set up programmatic display ads, which target the audiences created from those who click on their pre-save link.

Found.ee works with over 25,000 music companies to help artists and music companies utilise owned audience data.