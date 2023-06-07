Fuga appoints Lara Baker as UK general manager

Fuga has appointed Lara Baker as general manager, UK.

The appointment of the popular industry figure follows Liz Northeast’s promotion from GM to SVP, EMEA.

Formerly the director of business development for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand at fellow Downtown company Songtrust, Baker’s new role will see her leading and overseeing the business development strategy and client relations for the UK.

Baker joins Fuga with over 15 years of experience in the music industry, including former senior roles as marketing & events director for AIM and head of sessions content & programming for BBC Music Introducing Live.

Lara Baker, general manager UK of Fuga, said: “I'm delighted to join the global Fuga team, which truly offers best-in-class distribution and marketing to a client base that reads like a who's who of the independent sector. Empowering independent music and labels has been the core focus of my entire 18 years in the music business, and no one is doing it like Fuga.”

The recruitment of Baker coincides with Fuga’s latest signing: a new agreement with ATC Management to exclusively release the new album from Swedish band The Hives.

“This follows a trajectory of management companies that are evolving their services and choosing Fuga as a distribution and services partner,” said a statement. “With an established roster that includes ie:music (Saint Sister), Motel Management (Froukje & Wende Snijders) and Prime Element (Projector, O Hell), Fuga’s industry-leading offering across digital and physical distribution, marketing, audience strategy, and UGC & rights management provides a streamlined, one-stop shop for management companies looking to expand their own brand into a 360 degree service.”

The new agreement between Fuga and ATC will see The Hives exclusively releasing their first album in over a decade with the distributor.

Employing Fuga’s global digital and physical distribution offering, ATC also will be using the company’s global marketing services, including audience strategy, for the band’s forthcoming album, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, as well as access to its trends and analytics platform and sync offering.

DreamTeam, the London-based marketing company, will be working with ATC and Fuga to deliver the global marketing strategy for The Hives’ forthcoming album.

ATC management clients include Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Billie Marten, Sorry, Black Country New Road and The Hives.

Matthew Greer, artist manager, ATC Management, said: “We are excited to sign The Hives to two of the most forward-thinking companies in the music business today, Fuga and DreamTeam. Bridging the gap between old and new, Fuga’s digital-first approach will help lead The Hives into this new era of music consumption, and allows us the flexibility and transparency the band were looking for with their new release partner.”

Liz Northeast, SVP, EMEA of Fuga, said: “ATC has a longstanding reputation for developing exceptional talent and it is a great honour to be working with the team at ATC and DreamTeam at such a pivotal time for The Hives. To partner with such industry-leading companies that align with our own mission to empower independent artists and labels, is a testament to Fuga’s position as a key distribution and services partner for management companies evolving their services.

“To be able to welcome Lara into her new role as UK GM at the same time will allow us to further drive growth and development for key partners such as ATC.”