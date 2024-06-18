Fuga partners with French indie label Record Makers

Fuga has partnered with Record Makers, the Paris-based independent label.

The Downtown-owned distributor has also announced a partnership with Potion Records, the label founded by DJ and producer The Magician.

Record Makers, whose roster of artists includes Sébastien Tellier, Kavinsky and Dita Von Teese, will utilise Fuga’s services in a wide-ranging global distribution and marketing deal. The new partnership will also include expanded services across the distributor’s marketing strategy and digital accounts offering, as well as sync.

Record Makers was originally founded in Paris in 2000 with the purpose of releasing Air’s soundtrack for Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film The Virgin Suicides. A decade later, Kavinsky’s Nightcall featured in the film Drive, which became a global hit.

Other artists associated with the label include Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk), John Carpenter, Arthur Verocai, MGMT, The Weeknd, MF Doom and more.

Record Makers is set to reveal new music from Blasé, Alexander Dexter Jones, Cola Boyy and Sofie Royer in the near future.

Marc Teissier du Cros, co-founder of Record Makers, said: “Partnering with Fuga starts a new phase for Record Makers. A distributor with a strong worldwide network and who is ahead of its time is what the label needs to be able to showcase its catalogue, as well as the new talent that we represent."

We are very proud to be the chosen distribution partner for some of the most renowned labels in the French region Dorothee Imhoff

Fuga has also announced a new global distribution and marketing partnership with Potion Records. Managed by Paris-based entertainment company, Unity Group, Potion Records will be utilising Fuga’s marketing strategy and digital accounts offering as well as sync and licensing services across its catalogue, which includes The Magician’s hit Sunlight featuring Years & Years.

Stephen Fasano, aka The Magician, remixed Lykke Li’s I Follow Rivers in 2011 which sits at over 500 million streams on Spotify.

Creating Potion Records in 2014 to release his own music, Fasano’s label has also become home to artists including The Aston Shuffle, Soda State and Aevion.

Downtown has continued to expand in the region over the last few years, with Downtown Music Publishing signing a global administration and services deal with French artists Air in 2021, which included the duo’s classic debut album Moon Safari. More recently, Downtown Music Publishing entered into global agreements with French dance artists Étienne de Crécy and Boombass, the latter being half of the duo Cassius.

Dorothée Imhoff, chief commercial officer at Fuga, said: “We are very proud to be the chosen distribution partner for some of the most renowned labels in the French region who have a proven and longstanding history of excellence. We look forward to working closely with both Record Makers and Potion Records’ teams and maximising the reach of their music globally.”