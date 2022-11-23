Fuga partners with Insomniac Music Group across distribution, sync and more

Fuga, a division of Downtown Music, has partnered with electronic label Insomniac Music Group.

The catalogue includes releases from Meduza, Vintage Culture, Sidepiece, John Summit, LP Giobbi, Matroda, HoneyLuv and Blond:ish.

Fuga will be providing a wide range of distribution, marketing and label services for several priority labels which sit under the Insomniac Music Group umbrella, giving them access to more than 260 DSPs globally.

In addition, Insomniac will be employing Fuga’s sync and audience engagement services, with access to the distributor’s trends and analytics platform.

Insomniac have also entered into an agreement with Downtown Neighbouring Rights, which, alongside Fuga, is part of the newly established Downtown Music division led by Pieter van Rijn. Downtown Neighboring Rights counts Justin Bieber, Ella Fitzgerald, Sub Pop Records and Young T & Bugsey as part of their roster.

Insomniac’s umbrella of labels include internal brand imprints such as Hard Recs, Bassrush Records, Factory 93 Records and Lost In Dreams Records, as well as artist-driven imprints such as Shiba San’s Basement Leak, Dr Fresch’s House Call and Jstjr’s Group Chat.

“We are excited to start the next chapter of Insomniac Music Group by joining forces with Fuga to enhance the overall reach and success of the records issued across our core imprints,” said Joe Wiseman, director of Insomniac Music Group. “They have been raising the bar within the independent music distribution space, and Fuga's global footprint is the perfect catalyst to help us connect with new fans around the world while continuing to shine a light on the artists and sounds that we believe in.”

Sarah Landy (pictured), Fuga’s SVP, Americas, said: “Insomniac is a leading platform for electronic music, standing at the forefront of the genre, and we’re excited to be partnering with such a progressive music company. We look forward to working with the label group across our full suite of distribution, marketing and label services, and further expanding Insomniac's audiences globally.”

Insomniac began as an underground movement within the electronic space nearly 30 years ago, curating global tastemaking festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival, Hard Summer Music Festival, Secret Project and Nocturnal Wonderland.

Launched as Insomniac Records and later expanding into the Insomniac Music Group, the platform is also a full-service provider across music distribution, publishing, label management resources, marketing and sponsorships.

