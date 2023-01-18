Fuga partners with Marathon Music Group on global distribution and services

Full-service B2B distributor Fuga has partnered with Marathon Music Group.

Marathon Music Group - the parent company to flagship label Marathon Artists - will be employing Fuga’s global digital and physical distribution offering across their diverse roster of talent, as well as for all labels under the group’s umbrella: Moves Recordings, New Soil, Mahogany and DMY.

Marathon Music Group boasts an eclectic range of established artists ranging from singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett (pictured) and Lava La Rue to Afrobeats acts such as Naira Marley and Afro B, as well as UK jazz talent such as Ill Considered and Theon Cross.

The group will also have access to Fuga’s wider services including marketing, enhanced trends and analytics, sync and brand partnerships, YouTube services and the distributor’s audience strategy offering.

Marathon shares with Fuga intrinsic traits including an appetite for enabling technologies and artistic independence Paul-Rene Albertini

The partnership is announced ahead of Baaba Maal’s new album Yerimayo Celebration, following the Senegalese artist’s participation in Black Panther’s Wakanda Forever Original Soundtrack.

UK-based Marathon Music Group was founded in 2012 by Paul-Rene Albertini, Philippe Ascoli and Jimmy Mikaoui.

Paul Rene Albertini, CEO, said: “Marathon Music Group is entering a new stage of its journey and we could not be more excited to do this in partnership with Fuga. Marathon shares with Fuga - and its parent company Downtown Music Holdings - intrinsic traits including an appetite for enabling technologies and artistic independence. We look forward to this collaborative partnership.”

Liz Northeast, general manager, UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Marathon Artists to the Fuga fold. Marathon's dedication to championing diverse, independent artists alongside their passion for supporting emerging talent in the music technology space under their LABs initiative, makes them an ideal and like-minded partner for Fuga. We are humbled to be bringing such great talent and partners to Fuga and providing them with our best in-class services.”