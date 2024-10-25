Fuga partners with Philippines-based hip-hop firm Asintada and makes hires across APAC region

Fuga has agreed a new partnership with Manila-based management and production company Asintada.

The Downtown-owned distributor has also announced new hires across APAC, including Noorcahyo Istyabudi and Jaya Singh, who will lead business development in Indonesia and South Asia respectively.

Founded in 2012, Asintada represents some of the local region’s leading hip-hop acts, including Filipino rapper, Gloc-9 (pictured), who’s amassed half a billion Spotify streams.

It also provides artist management and production services to the next generation of OPM (Original Pilipino Music) talent, including Shanti Dope, Flow G, Skusta Clee and more.

Thea Gomez-Pollisco, CEO and head talent specialist for Asintada Mgmt and Prod Inc, said: “Being at the forefront of the Filipino music industry, particularly the hip-hop scene, we want to work with the best. Asintada not only carries the name of headliners such as Gloc-9, Flow G and Skusta Clee; we are also in the business of helping rising hip-hop artists by guiding them towards the ideal path to reach their goals. We are hopeful our new partnership with Fuga will bring us to greater heights as we face the challenge of whatever is next for us.”

As part of the wide-ranging partnership, Fuga will provide global distribution and bespoke marketing services to Asintada, which will also benefit from access to the distributor’s trends and analytics platform.

In the region, Fuga has also announced new partnerships with the Jesuit Communications Foundation, Crown Studios and 314 Studios.

It follows a string of new partnerships in the Philippines, including label and publisher Morobeats, founded in 2014 by DJ Medmessiah and home to Naus, Prophecee, H20 Klann, JMara, Flackos and more.

Fuga continues to expand its service offering in APAC by hiring Noorcahyo Istyabudi to lead business development within Indonesia. Jakarta-based Istyabudi has extensive marketing and business growth, holding previous roles at ByteDance/Resso, Mola Records and the AMI Awards (Anugerah Musik Indonesia).

Mumbai-based Jaya J Singh has joined as Fuga’s regional representative for South Asia, where her responsibilities include overseeing all business development and marketing in India and the SAARC region.

Both Istaybudi and Singh will report directly to Anita Zagar, Fuga’s business development manager for Asia Pacific.

Anita Zagar said: “With such remarkable growth of local talent across the region, Fuga is proud to be working with some of the most groundbreaking labels and artists that APAC has to offer. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the territory and working closely with our new partners to provide our best-in-class services and helping them reach new global audiences.”