Fuga promotes Renato Vanzella to general manager, LATAM

Fuga has promoted Renato Vanzella to general manager, LATAM.

Formerly Fuga’s general manager of Brazil, Vanzella will oversee all of the company’s business activities in the LATAM region, including Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and Mexico.

Vanzella in his new role will be responsible for driving the distributor’s business development efforts, overseeing client relations, DSP partner relations and managing Fuga’s team. He continues to report directly to LA-based Sarah Landy, senior vice president for the Americas.

The announcement follows a string of signings and campaigns for Fuga n Brazil over the last few years, led by Vanzella. The company entered into a global distribution and marketing partnership with Londrina-based AgroPlay in 2022. AgroPlay’s artist Ana Castela finished 2023 as the No.1 Artist ranking and No.1 song on Spotify and YouTube Music in Brazil. Nosso Quadro has generated over 438 million streams on Spotify to date.

Sarah Landy said: “Renato’s promotion to general manager, LATAM is well deserved. His exceptional strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for Fuga in Brazil, and his impact now will be felt across the entire Latin American region. Renato consistently has demonstrated a deep understanding of the local music landscape, and his passion for collaboration and client service has earned him the respect of our team and our partners. I have no doubt that he will continue to drive compelling growth and success in his new role, and I look forward to celebrating all of his achievements to come.”

Since joining Fuga as business development manager in 2019 and his promotion to general manager of Brazil in 2022, Vanzella has expanded Fuga’s team on the ground across multiple disciplines, including marketing, operations and YouTube management.

During his five-year tenure at the distributor, Vanzella has been responsible for bringing on the country’s key clients, including Elemess, home to House of Fresno, MC Tha and Jaloo; MJC Music, the label imprint of broadcast network RecordTV; Beeside Records, the new label from Bruno Martini and Rick Bonadio; and Radar Records, whose catalogue includes releases from Charlie Brown Jr, Nenhum de Nós, KLB, Edu Ribeiro and Pique Novo.

Fuga’s client base in LATAM now exceeds 130 and stretches across genres, including Sertanejo, Funk Brasileiro (Brazilian Funk), MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), EDM and Forró genres in Brazil; Urbano, Cumbia, Rap and Trap in Argentina; and Gospel, Vallenato, Salsa, Regional Mexican and Colombian Música Popular in Colombia and Mexico.

Parent company Downtown has seen a significant period of growth in Müsica Mexicana and Latin Music, including Downtown Music Publishing’s recent signing of Double P Records, the label and publishing arm founded by George Prajin and Peso Pluma.

Downtown’s Artist & Label Services also expanded its partnership earlier this year with Kartel Music, whose clients include Luis R Conriquez.

With a career spanning over 15 years in the music industry, Renato Vanzella began as a consultant for developing artists and labels before moving into established roles, including as general manager for Brazilian distributor Movieplay, where he oversaw the publishing, label and distribution divisions.

Renato Vanzella said: “The last nine years have seen significant double-digit growth in the LATAM region, driven by digital revenues. The LATAM music industry offers a rich cultural heritage and a diversity of genres that influence global trends and promote the growth of the international market. To be leading Fuga’s expansion in LATAM is extremely rewarding as it represents the recognition of hard work, trust in leadership capabilities, and the opportunity to directly influence the direction and success of the organisation. I look forward to working in my new capacity as general manager, LATAM, continuing to expand and consolidate the presence of artists and record labels in Latin America, adapting strategies for a diverse and culturally rich market and ensuring sustainable growth and innovation in the sector.”